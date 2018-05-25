'Reveal' Report Finds Drug Rehab Program Forcing Addicts To Work As Indentured Employees In North Carolina a rehab program uses drug offenders as care-givers for elderly and disabled patients. The participants work more than 100 hours a week without pay taking care of patients and dispensing the same drugs that they were addicted to. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Reveal's reporter Shoshana Walter about her investigation.