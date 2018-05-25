Accessibility links
'Reveal' Report Finds Drug Rehab Program Forcing Addicts To Work As Indentured Employees In North Carolina a rehab program uses drug offenders as care-givers for elderly and disabled patients. The participants work more than 100 hours a week without pay taking care of patients and dispensing the same drugs that they were addicted to. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Reveal's reporter Shoshana Walter about her investigation.
NPR logo

'Reveal' Report Finds Drug Rehab Program Forcing Addicts To Work As Indentured Employees

Listen · 3:54
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/614518598/614518603" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
'Reveal' Report Finds Drug Rehab Program Forcing Addicts To Work As Indentured Employees

National

'Reveal' Report Finds Drug Rehab Program Forcing Addicts To Work As Indentured Employees

'Reveal' Report Finds Drug Rehab Program Forcing Addicts To Work As Indentured Employees

Listen · 3:54
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/614518598/614518603" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on All Things Considered

In North Carolina a rehab program uses drug offenders as care-givers for elderly and disabled patients. The participants work more than 100 hours a week without pay taking care of patients and dispensing the same drugs that they were addicted to. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Reveal's reporter Shoshana Walter about her investigation.