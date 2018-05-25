'Reveal' Report Finds Drug Rehab Program Forcing Addicts To Work As Indentured Employees In North Carolina a rehab program uses drug offenders as care-givers for elderly and disabled patients. The participants work more than 100 hours a week without pay taking care of patients and dispensing the same drugs that they were addicted to. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Reveal's reporter Shoshana Walter about her investigation.

'Reveal' Report Finds Drug Rehab Program Forcing Addicts To Work As Indentured Employees National 'Reveal' Report Finds Drug Rehab Program Forcing Addicts To Work As Indentured Employees 'Reveal' Report Finds Drug Rehab Program Forcing Addicts To Work As Indentured Employees Audio will be available later today. In North Carolina a rehab program uses drug offenders as care-givers for elderly and disabled patients. The participants work more than 100 hours a week without pay taking care of patients and dispensing the same drugs that they were addicted to. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Reveal's reporter Shoshana Walter about her investigation.