How Brexit Could Affect The Free Movement Of Goods Between U.K. And France There has been much talk about how Ireland's border with the U.K. will work after Brexit, but more than 250 billion Euros of goods cross the English Channel between France and the U.K. every year, and French officials say Brexit could be a disaster for Europe's most important trading corridor.

