Not My Job: 3 Questions For 'Good Girls' Star Retta About Good Boys Retta is best known for her role as Donna on the hit comedy Parks and Recreation. She has just published a book of essays called So Close to Being the Sh*t, Y'all Don't Even Know.
Not My Job: 3 Questions For 'Good Girls' Star Retta About Good Boys

Retta arrives at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., on April 29, 2017.
Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
Retta is best known for her role as Donna on the hit comedy Parks and Recreation. And she has just published a book of essays called So Close to Being the Sh*t, Y'all Don't Even Know.

Retta is currently starring in NBC's series Good Girls, so we've invited her to play a game called: "Good boy, that's a good boy!" Three questions about doggies who have been on their best behavior.

Click the audio link above to see how she does.

