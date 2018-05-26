Not My Job: 3 Questions For 'Good Girls' Star Retta About Good Boys

Retta is best known for her role as Donna on the hit comedy Parks and Recreation. And she has just published a book of essays called So Close to Being the Sh*t, Y'all Don't Even Know.

Retta is currently starring in NBC's series Good Girls, so we've invited her to play a game called: "Good boy, that's a good boy!" Three questions about doggies who have been on their best behavior.

