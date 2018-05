Polls Show Likely Abortion Law Change In Ireland Ireland has one of the strictest abortion laws in the world. Pro-abortion-rights groups have campaigned for decades to repeal the country's Eighth Amendment. Now voters have decided.

Polls Show Likely Abortion Law Change In Ireland Europe Polls Show Likely Abortion Law Change In Ireland Polls Show Likely Abortion Law Change In Ireland Audio will be available later today. Ireland has one of the strictest abortion laws in the world. Pro-abortion-rights groups have campaigned for decades to repeal the country's Eighth Amendment. Now voters have decided. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor