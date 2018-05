Johnny Irion On His Artistic Lineage Johnny Irion's family is rich in writing and music. His great uncle is John Steinbeck and his wife and collaborator is Arlo Guthrie's daughter. He talks with Scott Simon about his new album.

Johnny Irion On His Artistic Lineage Music Interviews Johnny Irion On His Artistic Lineage Johnny Irion On His Artistic Lineage Audio will be available later today. Johnny Irion's family is rich in writing and music. His great uncle is John Steinbeck and his wife and collaborator is Arlo Guthrie's daughter. He talks with Scott Simon about his new album. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor