Joshua Holt, American Held In Venezuela, Is Welcomed Home

Enlarge this image toggle caption Holt family photo via AP Holt family photo via AP

Joshua Holt, a Utah native held in Venezuelan jail for nearly two years, returned to U.S. soil on Saturday, and was welcomed by President Trump.

In 2016, the 26-year-old set out for Venezuela to marry his fiancée Thamara Caleño, but ended up in the El Helicoide prison without trial, after police claimed to have found weapons in the couple's apartment.

As NPR reported last year:

"After their honeymoon last year, the couple settled into [Caleño's] apartment in a housing project on the outskirts of Caracas. They had planned to move to the U.S. with [Caleño's] two young daughters, and were waiting for approval for her U.S. visa. But on June 30, an anti-gang police squad burst into [Caleño's] apartment, where agents claimed to find an AK-47 assault rifle and a grenade. Holt and [Caleño] were hauled off to jail."

Holt's release comes a day after Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) personally met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. In April, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) had also met with Maduro to press Holt's release.

President Trump said Saturday morning that he looked forward to welcoming Holt to the White House that evening.

"Looking forward to seeing Joshua Holt this evening in the White House," he tweeted. "The great people of Utah are Celebrating!"

Surrounded by his family on one couch, and the lawmakers who had long sought his release on another, Holt was welcomed home in remarks to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House Sunday evening.

"You were a tough one!" Trump told Holt. "But we've had 17 [prisoners] released," during the Trump administration, the president said.

In a statement, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo nodded to the efforts of those who had followed Holt's plight. "We extend our special thanks to Senator Bob Corker, Senator Orrin Hatch, Senator Mike Lee, Representative Mia Love, and all the other members of Congress who have worked on behalf of the Holt family over the past two years and helped to make this day a reality," he said.

Holt said he was "overwhelmed with gratitude" to those who urged his release.