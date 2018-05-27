Sunday Puzzle: Yo!

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

On-air challenge: This week's puzzle is titled "Yo!" Every answer is a familiar two-word phrase or name in which the first word ends in Y and the second word starts with O.



Ex. Colonel or major general —-> ARMY OFFICER

1. What antiperspirant helps prevent

2. In basketball, a high pass caught by a leaping teammate who dunks the ball before landing

3. Group conducted by a conductor

4. The nose, as a senser of smell

5. Johnson & Johnson product rubbed on the skin to keep it smooth

6. Nine squared

7. Unit of weight that's not avoirdupois

8. One who has a deed

9. Ruling by five or more justices on the Supreme Court

10. When sending payment, alternative to cash or check

11. Famous Boston Bruin

12. Singer with the 1964 hit "Oh, Pretty Woman"

13. Anton Chekhov play, with "The"

14. Classic Bertolt Brecht "play with music," with "The"

15. Exit



Last week's challenge: This challenge came from Ben Bass of Chicago. Take the title of a famous Hollywood flop. Change an A to an R, then rearrange the letters to spell a famous box office hit — which went on to spawn sequels. What films are these?



Challenge answer: Heaven's Gate (1980) —> The Avengers (2012)

Winner: Scott Meidroth, St. Louis. (KWMU)



Next week's challenge: Name part of the human body. Switch the first two letters to get a two-word phrase for something that is worrisome. What is it?



Submit Your Answer



If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, May 31 at 3 p.m. ET.