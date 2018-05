The NFL's Rule New On Kneeling NFL owners announced this week that players must stand during the playing of the National Anthem. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Howard Bryant of ESPN and author of the book The Heritage.

The NFL's Rule New On Kneeling Sports The NFL's Rule New On Kneeling The NFL's Rule New On Kneeling Audio will be available later today. NFL owners announced this week that players must stand during the playing of the National Anthem. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Howard Bryant of ESPN and author of the book The Heritage. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor