A Book Club Watches The Movie 'Book Club'

Book Club stars four women of a "certain age" whose book club helps to reinvigorate their romantic lives. We tagged along with a real-life book club to see the film.

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

This Memorial Day weekend, moviegoers have a number of blockbusters to choose from. The latest "Star Wars" film will be competing with lots of action-packed superhero fare. But if you're a woman of a certain age, you can ignore all that because the movie "Book Club" was made just for you. NPR's Lynn Neary checked it out with a book club, of course.

LYNN NEARY, BYLINE: Let's face it. This movie is just begging to be watched with a book club. So I invited one to join me earlier this week.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Same movie.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Are you paying together or separately?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: I can pay for Dottie (ph).

NEARY: Five members of the book club - Elizabeth Taglieri (ph), Alicia Brown (ph), Melanie Mbuyi (ph), Dottie McCarthy (ph) and Trish Petty (ph) showed up.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: We were just talking about the ranking of the book club - who's the oldest member, who's the youngest member. And I brought that up because I'm the youngest member.

(LAUGHTER)

NEARY: They all admitted they'd been curious about the film.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #4: Well, I was definitely going to see it. So I mean, the four actresses...

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #5: Yeah.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #4: ...And it got pretty good reviews.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: Friends of mine saw it in New York City. And they loved it. I'm just saying - our age.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #5: Dottie's sister saw it.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #6: No, my friend Lynn saw it.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #5: And she liked it.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #6: Didn't like it.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #5: Oh.

(LAUGHTER)

NEARY: It is the stars who are the main attraction of "Book Club" - Candice Bergen, Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda and Mary Steenburgen - a bevy of women whose talent and beauty have withstood the test of time. Improbably, these remarkable women all have their lives changed when they decide to read "Fifty Shades Of Grey."

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "BOOK CLUB")

CANDICE BERGEN: (As Sharon) We started this book club to stimulate our minds.

JANE FONDA: (As Vivian) From what I hear, this book is quite stimulating.

NEARY: These gorgeous women all live in gorgeous houses. And a couple of them end up being courted by gorgeous older men. Throughout the film, they drink copious amounts of wine, which makes a viewer a little thirsty.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #4: Yeah, after all that wine...

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #5: I would have a glass of wine.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #4: They did get that right.

NEARY: Fortunately, this movie theater has a bar. But everyone was shocked when they were told they had to show their ID to be served.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #5: Here, can I give her my Medicare card? Does that count?

NEARY: The movie itself got mixed reviews from the group. Unbelievable but pleasant, with a fair number of laughs, they said.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: The funniest line was, we're not spring flowers. We're potpourri.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #5: That was hysterical.

(LAUGHTER)

NEARY: Alicia Brown was surprised by one thing.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #4: I thought it was going to be a lot more about the book, rather than just the book sparked an awakening. I thought it was going to be much more explicit.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #6: But it was a true book club. They didn't talk about the book.

(LAUGHTER)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #6: They just drank wine.

(LAUGHTER)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #6: They just drank wine. They spent about two minutes on the book.

NEARY: We all agreed that "Book Club" will attract book clubs, though Elizabeth Taglieri and Dottie McCarthy did part ways on one point.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #5: If husbands want to see what book clubs are about, they should come and see the movie, too.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #6: No.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #4: Mine would've walked out.

(LAUGHTER)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #4: Absolutely.

NEARY: As to whether they'd recommend the experience to their friends - the movie? Maybe. The book? Not so much. The wine? Definitely. Lynn Neary, NPR News, Washington.

