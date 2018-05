A Book Club Watches The Movie 'Book Club' Book Club stars four women of a "certain age" whose book club helps to reinvigorate their romantic lives. We tagged along with a real-life book club to see the film.

A Book Club Watches The Movie 'Book Club' Movies A Book Club Watches The Movie 'Book Club' A Book Club Watches The Movie 'Book Club' Audio will be available later today. Book Club stars four women of a "certain age" whose book club helps to reinvigorate their romantic lives. We tagged along with a real-life book club to see the film. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor