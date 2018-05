Failures In Afghanistan A new report says the American effort to stabilize Afghanistan is a failure. Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with John Sopko of the office of the special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction.

Failures In Afghanistan Afghanistan Failures In Afghanistan Failures In Afghanistan Audio will be available later today. A new report says the American effort to stabilize Afghanistan is a failure. Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with John Sopko of the office of the special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor