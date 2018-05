ACLU Report Alleges Government Abuse Of Migrants The ACLU says detained immigrant children suffered pervasive abuse at the hands of U.S. border authorities. Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks to law professor Claudia Flores, who helped draft the report.

ACLU Report Alleges Government Abuse Of Migrants National ACLU Report Alleges Government Abuse Of Migrants ACLU Report Alleges Government Abuse Of Migrants Audio will be available later today. The ACLU says detained immigrant children suffered pervasive abuse at the hands of U.S. border authorities. Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks to law professor Claudia Flores, who helped draft the report. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor