USC President Steps Down After A Series Of Scandals Rachel Martin talks to Los Angeles Times reporter Harriet Ryan about the latest scandal that involves a campus gynecologist accused of abusing patients for decades.

USC President Steps Down After A Series Of Scandals Education USC President Steps Down After A Series Of Scandals USC President Steps Down After A Series Of Scandals Audio will be available later today. Rachel Martin talks to Los Angeles Times reporter Harriet Ryan about the latest scandal that involves a campus gynecologist accused of abusing patients for decades. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor