Las Vegas Golden Knights Surprise Everyone As Team Reaches Final In First Year The surprise success of the Golden Knights hockey team is showing that Las Vegas is more than just the Strip and slot machines. The first expansion team to make the Stanley Cup finals in its first year has a wildly loyal fan base, and bakeries are even selling edible pucks.

