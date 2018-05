How The Trump Administration's Family Separation Policy Is Playing Out In recent days, there's been an uproar over children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Jennifer Nagda, policy director at the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights.

How The Trump Administration's Family Separation Policy Is Playing Out National How The Trump Administration's Family Separation Policy Is Playing Out How The Trump Administration's Family Separation Policy Is Playing Out Audio will be available later today. In recent days, there's been an uproar over children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Jennifer Nagda, policy director at the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor