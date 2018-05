In Maryland, Ellicott City Gets Hit By Devastating Flash Floods, Again People in Ellicott City, Md., are surveying the damage to their homes and businesses after a historic flash flood raged through the city — the second in as many years. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Mark Hemmis, whose restaurant Phoenix Emporium was badly damaged back in 2016 and again on Sunday.

In Maryland, Ellicott City Gets Hit By Devastating Flash Floods, Again National In Maryland, Ellicott City Gets Hit By Devastating Flash Floods, Again In Maryland, Ellicott City Gets Hit By Devastating Flash Floods, Again Audio will be available later today. People in Ellicott City, Md., are surveying the damage to their homes and businesses after a historic flash flood raged through the city — the second in as many years. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Mark Hemmis, whose restaurant Phoenix Emporium was badly damaged back in 2016 and again on Sunday. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor