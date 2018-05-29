Where Do You Go To Be Around Other LGBTQ Folks In 2018?

For Pride Month, NPR is looking at different ways LGBTQ folks are finding queer spaces and community in 2018.

Some folks may head to bars or cafes. Others join sports leagues, parenting groups or religious organizations. Others head to Twitter, informal dinner parties and group chats.

Whether you live in a city that's seen gay bars shutter or in a small town that never had those "traditional" spaces, NPR wants to hear: Where do you go to be around other LGBTQ folks — and why?

Fill out the form and let us know. An NPR reporter might be in touch for an upcoming story.