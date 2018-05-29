What Does It Take To Have A Constitutional Crisis?
The constitution is something of an owners' manual for taxpayers. But, like many an owners' manual, it doesn't necessarily cover all the bases.
A constitutional crisis occurs at a moment when the Constitution is not enough to revolve a question or a conflict.
This could happen for several reasons:
- The Constitiution can be silent on a given issue
- The Constitution can be ambiguous
- The Constitution is open to interpretation
But the ultimate constitutional crisis would come if one side or the other were unwilling to budge in search of resolution.