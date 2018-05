Heavy Rain, Flooding Expected After Alberto Roars Ashore Alberto, which was downgraded to a sub-tropical storm, came ashore west of Panama City, Fla., Monday. Two journalists from Greenville, S.C., were killed when their vehicle was hit by a falling tree.

Heavy Rain, Flooding Expected After Alberto Roars Ashore National Heavy Rain, Flooding Expected After Alberto Roars Ashore Heavy Rain, Flooding Expected After Alberto Roars Ashore Audio will be available later today. Alberto, which was downgraded to a sub-tropical storm, came ashore west of Panama City, Fla., Monday. Two journalists from Greenville, S.C., were killed when their vehicle was hit by a falling tree. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor