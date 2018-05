After Historic Vote, Ireland Moves Forward To Repeal Abortion Ban Two thirds of the nation voted to repeal the 8th amendment to its constitution, which banned abortion. Rachel Martin talks to Fintan O'Toole, a columnist for The Irish Times.

After Historic Vote, Ireland Moves Forward To Repeal Abortion Ban Europe After Historic Vote, Ireland Moves Forward To Repeal Abortion Ban After Historic Vote, Ireland Moves Forward To Repeal Abortion Ban Audio will be available later today. Two thirds of the nation voted to repeal the 8th amendment to its constitution, which banned abortion. Rachel Martin talks to Fintan O'Toole, a columnist for The Irish Times. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor