Deadline Looms For U.S. To Decide Whether Allies Face Tariffs Steve Inskeep talks to R. Michael Gadbaw, a former attorney for the office of the U.S. Trade Representative, about the Trump administration's recent moves concerning tariffs and trade.

Deadline Looms For U.S. To Decide Whether Allies Face Tariffs Deadline Looms For U.S. To Decide Whether Allies Face Tariffs Deadline Looms For U.S. To Decide Whether Allies Face Tariffs Audio will be available later today. Steve Inskeep talks to R. Michael Gadbaw, a former attorney for the office of the U.S. Trade Representative, about the Trump administration's recent moves concerning tariffs and trade. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor