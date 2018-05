Following Up On 1,500 Missing Immigrant Children In The U.S. Reports in recent days have raised alarms that the U.S. has lost track of more than one thousand immigrant children. Former Obama administration official, Cecilia Munoz < >, untangles the complicated backstory to these reports, and offers her thoughts about the current policy of the Trump administration around the children of migrants.

