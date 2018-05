9 Years After Gadhafi's Ouster, Libya Remains Engulfed In Civil War Nine years after the Arab Spring brutally ousted dictator Moammar Gadhafi, Libya remains engulfed in civil war. Rachel Martin talks to former Ambassador Ryan Crocker about how Libya remains pivotal despite being sunk in chaos.

Audio will be available later today.