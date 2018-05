K-Pop Hits No. 1 In The U.S. The Korean pop band BTS scores its first No. 1 album in the U.S. — debuting at the top of the charts with "Love Yourself: Tear." It's the first mostly-foreign language album to hit No. 1 in 12 years.

