How Scientists In Kenya Are Trying To Understand Cow Emissions Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas and livestock account for a lot of the gas produced in agriculture. In Kenya, climate scientists are experimenting with different types of feed to reduce the amount cows burp.

Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas and livestock account for a lot of the gas produced in agriculture. In Kenya, climate scientists are experimenting with different types of feed to reduce the amount cows burp.