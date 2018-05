Embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens Resigns Greitens says he'll step down on Friday after facing allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance abuses. It marks a stunning fall for a charismatic Republican with national ambitions.

Embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens Resigns National Embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens Resigns Embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens Resigns Audio will be available later today. Greitens says he'll step down on Friday after facing allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance abuses. It marks a stunning fall for a charismatic Republican with national ambitions. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor