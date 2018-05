Why Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Faked His Own Death Arkady Babchenko, the Russian journalist reported dead, turned up alive on TV today. His friend and colleague Simon Ostrovsky tells NPR's Mary Louise Kelly that he's both relieved and frustrated with what was apparently a planned sting to catch the attempted killers.

