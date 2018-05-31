First Listen: River Whyless, 'Kindness, A Rebel'

When I heard the burbling synth at the top of River Whyless' new album, Kindness, A Rebel, I knew I was in for something different from this Asheville-birthed quartet. Their 2016 folky world-beat album We All The Light was a favorite of mine, but this album has more drive, it's more cohesive and lyrically more thematic; the album's title is a hint. Drummer Alex McWalters, one of four songwriters in the band, says, "We've reached a point where we just understand that the songs are more important than the egos."

That opening song is called "All of My Friends," and it's a good example of how River Whyless is changing. Singer and violinist Halli Anderson wrote the song and quite liked it, but the album's producer Paul Butler didn't. And since this album was to be a group effort instead of relying on the individual strengths of these four songwriters, she initially let the song go. But a few days later, that burbling sound resonated from the synthesizer and the song was reborn. Singer and guitarist Ryan O'Keeffe said, "It was the first time I felt like we captured a song in the moment of creation. Lyrics were changing in the moment. Melodies were changing in the moment. Singers were changing. It was really difficult and emotionally intense but so gratifying when we were done."

When I asked River Whyless to describe the core of Kindness, A Rebel (out June 8 on Roll Call Records), they chose to not write about the sounds that make up their third album — and for an album filled with strong melodies and first-rate playing, that seemed odd. Instead, River Whyless wanted to tell me about the album's theme and what brought them together at a time when their individual lives were pulling them in different directions, including grad school, marriage, moving and building a home. Their message regarding how the record came to be is more spiritual than what I usually hear from bands. They wrote the following in an email: