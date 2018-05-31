Accessibility links
First Listen: Erin Rae, 'Putting On Airs' Putting on Airs asks questions about intimacy, solitude and courage. The answers are sometimes sad, but beautiful.
NPR logo

Putting On Airs

First Listen: Erin Rae, 'Putting On Airs'
First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety

Review

First Listen: Erin Rae, 'Putting On Airs'

Putting On Airs

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Putting On Airs
    Album
    Putting On Airs
    Artist
    Erin Rae
    Label
    Single Lock Records
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Enlarge this image

Erin Rae's Putting On Airs comes out June 8. Marcus Maddox/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Marcus Maddox/Courtesy of the artist

Erin Rae's Putting On Airs comes out June 8.

Marcus Maddox/Courtesy of the artist

What is the thought you think before you say the thing you think you should say? What about the one that you keep close to your own heart, but don't share? Repeated listening to Erin Rae's latest album brings riddles like that one to mind. Erin Rae is a singer-songwriter adept in making personal inquiries feel universal; in Nashville, where she lives, listeners flock to her shows to absorb her lucent energy and the insights she offers without fuss. To really appreciate the gift of her music, however, you have to spend time with it: to bring your own calm to the experience, taking time to notice the way she tells stories about the moments before an intimate confession, or the hours spent in solitude afterward, or the times when you're just hanging out wondering if the courage to share what's important will ever come. "What happens in the art of intimacy, of what happens in the space between us?" the writer Stacey D'Erasmo once asked. The songs on Putting On Airs ask the same question. The answers are sometimes sad, but beautiful.

Erin Rae, Putting On Airs hide caption

toggle caption

Erin Rae, born Erin Rae McKaskle, has been perfecting her careful approach to confessional songwriting for years within a circle of like-minded women and men, young Nashvillians working to apply the lessons of their parents' musical generation to their own 21st century lives. Her previous album, recorded with her band the Meanwhiles, showcased her shimmering voice within masterfully made Americana-style frames, replete with pedal steel guitar and swooning background vocals. For Putting On Airs, McKaskle took a simpler approach, which ultimately led to a more inventive sound. She recorded the album at Cory Chisel's Refuge Foundation for the Arts in Appleton, Wis., where she decamped with producers Jerry Bernhardt and Dan Knobler, two guitarists who've worked with innovative classicists like Lake Street Dive, Ron Gallo and Andrew Combs. Dom Billet also provided inspiration on the drums. Woodshedding, the quartet hit upon a sound redolent of Laurel Canyon psychedelia, adding Mellotron keyboards and vibraphone to McKaskle's usual strum. The arrangements serve her storytelling perfectly, creating a kind of cinematic glow around her spare, but hardly simple stories.

Her subjects range from witnessing a loved one's descent into mental illness to weathering the difficulties of telling a tenacious lover to let go; on one, "Bad Mind," McKaskle recounts her own long coming-out story, complicated by the youthful experience of seeing her aunt's Alabama family wrenched apart by homophobia. Rendered by another, these vignettes might have been melodramatic. In McKaskle's hands they open up like moonflowers responding to evening light. One highlight, "Grand Scheme," is like a Roy Orbison classic wrought in indigo instead of infrared. On the chorus, as Bernhardt's organ softly weeps behind her, Rae perfectly expresses the kind of tender insight that makes this album so memorable. "The sun was setting on West Nashville, too pretty to look at it straight," she sings. "How small we are in the grand scheme; how great."

Erin Rae, Putting On Airs hide caption

toggle caption

First Listen: Erin Rae, 'Putting on Airs'

01Grand Scheme

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Grand Scheme
    Album
    Putting On Airs
    Artist
    Erin Rae
    Label
    Single Lock Records
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Putting On Airs
Album
Putting On Airs
Artist
Erin Rae
Label
Single Lock Records
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

02Putting on Airs

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Putting on Airs
    Album
    Putting On Airs
    Artist
    Erin Rae
    Label
    Single Lock Records
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Putting On Airs
Album
Putting On Airs
Artist
Erin Rae
Label
Single Lock Records
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

03Bad Mind

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Bad Mind
    Album
    Putting On Airs
    Artist
    Erin Rae
    Label
    Single Lock Records
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Putting On Airs
Album
Putting On Airs
Artist
Erin Rae
Label
Single Lock Records
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

04Can't Cut Loose

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Can't Cut Loose
    Album
    Putting On Airs
    Artist
    Erin Rae
    Label
    Single Lock Records
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Putting On Airs
Album
Putting On Airs
Artist
Erin Rae
Label
Single Lock Records
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

05Love Like Before

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Love Like Before
    Album
    Putting On Airs
    Artist
    Erin Rae
    Label
    Single Lock Records
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Putting On Airs
Album
Putting On Airs
Artist
Erin Rae
Label
Single Lock Records
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

06June Bug

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    June Bug
    Album
    Putting On Airs
    Artist
    Erin Rae
    Label
    Single Lock Records
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Putting On Airs
Album
Putting On Airs
Artist
Erin Rae
Label
Single Lock Records
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

07Mississippi Queen

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Mississippi Queen
    Album
    Putting On Airs
    Artist
    Erin Rae
    Label
    Single Lock Records
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Putting On Airs
Album
Putting On Airs
Artist
Erin Rae
Label
Single Lock Records
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

08Like the First Time

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Like the First Time
    Album
    Putting On Airs
    Artist
    Erin Rae
    Label
    Single Lock Records
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Putting On Airs
Album
Putting On Airs
Artist
Erin Rae
Label
Single Lock Records
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

09The Real Thing

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    The Real Thing
    Album
    Putting On Airs
    Artist
    Erin Rae
    Label
    Single Lock Records
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Putting On Airs
Album
Putting On Airs
Artist
Erin Rae
Label
Single Lock Records
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

10Anchor Me Down

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Anchor Me Down
    Album
    Putting On Airs
    Artist
    Erin Rae
    Label
    Single Lock Records
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Putting On Airs
Album
Putting On Airs
Artist
Erin Rae
Label
Single Lock Records
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

11Wild Blue Wind

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Wild Blue Wind
    Album
    Putting On Airs
    Artist
    Erin Rae
    Label
    Single Lock Records
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Putting On Airs
Album
Putting On Airs
Artist
Erin Rae
Label
Single Lock Records
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

12Pretend

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Pretend
    Album
    Putting On Airs
    Artist
    Erin Rae
    Label
    Single Lock Records
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Putting On Airs
Album
Putting On Airs
Artist
Erin Rae
Label
Single Lock Records
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Purchase Featured Music

Buy Featured Music

Album
Putting On Airs
Artist
Erin Rae
Label
Single Lock Records
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety