The EU Steels For Tariffs The U.S. rebuffed EU efforts to get an exemption from steel and aluminum tariffs due to take effect at the end of this week. Rachel Martin talks with EU Ambassador to the U.S. David O'Sullivan.

The EU Steels For Tariffs Europe The EU Steels For Tariffs The EU Steels For Tariffs Audio will be available later today. The U.S. rebuffed EU efforts to get an exemption from steel and aluminum tariffs due to take effect at the end of this week. Rachel Martin talks with EU Ambassador to the U.S. David O'Sullivan. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor