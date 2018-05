Companies And Regulators Move Toward Full Ban On Plastic Straws To Help Alleviate Pileup Plastic straws make up an alarming percentage of waste around the world. Bon Appetit, a large food service company, announced Thursday it is banning plastic straws in all 1,000 of its cafes across the U.S.

Companies And Regulators Move Toward Full Ban On Plastic Straws To Help Alleviate Pileup Environment Companies And Regulators Move Toward Full Ban On Plastic Straws To Help Alleviate Pileup Companies And Regulators Move Toward Full Ban On Plastic Straws To Help Alleviate Pileup Audio will be available later today. Plastic straws make up an alarming percentage of waste around the world. Bon Appetit, a large food service company, announced Thursday it is banning plastic straws in all 1,000 of its cafes across the U.S.