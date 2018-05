Navy Ad Campaign Hopes To Attract New Generation Of Young, Tech-Savvy Recruits All the armed services are confronting a challenging environment for adding numbers to their ranks. The U.S. is near full employment and fewer young people physically qualify. The Navy has launched a new multi-media ad campaign to address the squeeze between supply and demand.

