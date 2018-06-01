Kanye West Takes Rap To The Great Outdoors With 'YE' The Rapper Previewed His New Album In Wyoming Webcast

When Kanye West announced on social media this April that he would release a handful of albums on his G.O.O.D. Music label — including his own follow-up to The Life of Pablo — collective skepticism was sky high. The announcement came wedged amidst Twitter sermons about creativity, fashion, United Nations initiatives and Donald Trump.

But Ye fans, and spectators, have come to expect uncertainty — so much so that true Yeezy stans tend to revel in it, rather than gripe about the jerky, start-stop motion that eventually leads to new music. There's a level of faith required.

And here we are. With the shaky confidence of a house of cards in a backyard breeze, Yeezy appears to be on schedule. One week after releasing Pusha T's well-received DAYTONA, the headstrong honcho made good on his Twitter pledge with the release of his eighth studio album, YE. Sort of.

West previewed seven tracks Thursday night for a gaggle of hip-hop DJs and writers who flew to Jackson Hole, Wy., for the premiere, as well as a worldwide audience who listened via the web. After an introduction by comedian Chris Rock, West held the listening party in a bonfire-lit field. The new songs featured proclamations of rap supremacy and celebrity namedrops (including Stormy Daniels and radio host Sway). As far as featured artists, West enlisted help from Kid Cudi, Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, Charlie Wilson, Nicki Minaj and more for the short set of songs.

But as of Friday morning, YE hadn't appeared on digital streaming platforms. New albums traditionally appear on Spotify, Apple Music and other services at midnight local time. YE's absence could mean West is still tinkering with some final details, which shouldn't come as a surprise. (The Life of Pablo was delayed and than changed after its digital release.) If Kim Kardashian West's Tweet from Wyoming is to believed, West snapped YE's album cover on the way to his listening party.