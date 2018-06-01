Top North Korean Official Visits President Trump At White House

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's top deputy is meeting with President Trump at the White House Friday.

It's a prelude to a possible summit between Trump and Kim later this month to discuss the dismantling of North Korea's nuclear program.

Kim Yong Chol was expected to deliver a personal letter to Trump from the North Korean leader. He was greeted on the south side of the White House by Chief of Staff John Kelly.

The White House visit follows two days of meetings in New York between Kim Yong Chol and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Trump had abruptly canceled the planned summit last week, citing anger and hostility from North Korea. But since then, there's been a flurry of diplomatic activity as officials work to revive the meeting, which was set for June 12 in Singapore.