Week In Politics: U.S. Allies React Swiftly To New U.S. Tariffs On Steel And Aluminum

Heard on All Things Considered

The Trump Administration has implemented new tariffs on Canada, Mexico and the European Union. The latest job numbers show the lowest unemployment rate since 2000. Fallout continues over comments made by comedians Roseanne Barr and Samantha Bee. Ana Kasparian of The Young Turks network and David Brooks of The New York Times join NPR's Audie Cornish to discuss the week in politics.

