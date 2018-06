Immigration Rights Activists Protest Trump Administration Child-Separation Policy Immigrant rights activists across the country held protests on Friday against the Trump administration's policy of separating immigrant parents and children who cross the southern border illegally.

Immigration Rights Activists Protest Trump Administration Child-Separation Policy National Immigration Rights Activists Protest Trump Administration Child-Separation Policy Immigration Rights Activists Protest Trump Administration Child-Separation Policy Audio will be available later today. Immigrant rights activists across the country held protests on Friday against the Trump administration's policy of separating immigrant parents and children who cross the southern border illegally. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor