Not My Job With Neil Patrick Harris: Doogie Howser Gets Quizzed On Doggie Houses "Wait Wait Junior" is a special edition of Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! made just for kids. We've invited Neil Patrick Harris, who became a TV star as a teen, to play a game called "Welcome home, Fido."
Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Neil Patrick Harris, shown above in 1989, starred in the ABC TV series Doogie Howser, M.D. Nick Ut/AP hide caption

Nick Ut/AP

Neil Patrick Harris, shown above in 1989, starred in the ABC TV series Doogie Howser, M.D.

Nick Ut/AP

Wait Wait Junior is a special edition of Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! that was made with our young listeners in mind. We've invited Neil Patrick Harris, who spent his teen years playing boy-genius doctor Doogie Howser, to play a game called "Welcome home, Fido" — three questions about doggie houses.

Harris stars as Count Olaf on A Series of Unfortunate Events on Netflix, and he's the host of NBC's Genius Junior. The second installment of his book series The Magic Misfits comes out in September.

Click the audio link above to see how he does.

