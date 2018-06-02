Fresh Air Weekend: David Sedaris; 'Vogue' Titan André Leon Talley

Forget 'Good Times,' David Sedaris Is Far More Interested In 'Bad Behavior': Calypso features stories about family, aging and mortality. In his 61 years, Sedaris says he's learned two things: Be careful when you buy scented candles, and always have a joke in your back pocket.

Sexuality, Mortality, Failure — 'My Ex-Life' Has Fun Asking Big Questions: A divorced couple reconnects after nearly 30 years apart in Stephen McCauley's new novel. Critic Maureen Corrigan says My Ex-Life is a social satire that's "suffused with generosity."

For 'Vogue' Titan André Leon Talley, Fashion Was A 'Gateway To The World': Talley felt like a misfit growing up — until he stumbled upon a copy of the iconic fashion magazine. Paging through Vogue, he says, was like traveling down a "rabbit hole" into "a world of glamour."

