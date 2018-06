Sante Fe High School Students Graduate After Shooting High school graduations are momentous for students about to head out into the world. And ceremonies at Santa Fe High School were particularly emotional two weeks after a mass shooting.

Sante Fe High School Students Graduate After Shooting Education Sante Fe High School Students Graduate After Shooting Sante Fe High School Students Graduate After Shooting Audio will be available later today. High school graduations are momentous for students about to head out into the world. And ceremonies at Santa Fe High School were particularly emotional two weeks after a mass shooting. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor