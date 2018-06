On Separating Migrant Families Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks to Jessica Vaughan of Center for Immigration Studies, which favors less immigration, about President Trump's policy for migrants and the separation of families.

On Separating Migrant Families National On Separating Migrant Families On Separating Migrant Families Audio will be available later today. Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks to Jessica Vaughan of Center for Immigration Studies, which favors less immigration, about President Trump's policy for migrants and the separation of families. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor