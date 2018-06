The Realities Of MS-13 David Kennedy, a criminal justice professor at John Jay College, tells NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro what we know about the international criminal gang MS-13 compared with President Trump's statements.

The Realities Of MS-13 National The Realities Of MS-13 The Realities Of MS-13 Audio will be available later today. David Kennedy, a criminal justice professor at John Jay College, tells NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro what we know about the international criminal gang MS-13 compared with President Trump's statements. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor