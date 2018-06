The Betel Nut Sellers Of Papua New Guinea Papua New Guinea is home to one of the world's highest incidence of gender-based violence. Young, low-income women who work at night selling betel nuts are among the most vulnerable.

The Betel Nut Sellers Of Papua New Guinea

Audio will be available later today.