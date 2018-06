Swimming From Japan To San Francisco Ben Lecomte is the first person to try to swim across the Pacific Ocean. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to him from Choshi, Japan before he departs to attempt the journey.

Ben Lecomte is the first person to try to swim across the Pacific Ocean. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to him from Choshi, Japan before he departs to attempt the journey.