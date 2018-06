Canadian Government To Buy Oil Pipeline The Canadian government is planning to buy an embattled pipeline expansion project. Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with the CBC's Vassy Kapelos.

Canadian Government To Buy Oil Pipeline The Canadian government is planning to buy an embattled pipeline expansion project. Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with the CBC's Vassy Kapelos.