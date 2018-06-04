After Parents Win Court-Ordered Eviction, Adult Son Leaves Home

When Michael Rotondo, 30, tried to get back in to get his Legos, his father blocked his way and police were called. Officers arrived, the Legos were found and Michael moved on to an AirBnB.

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Last week, Michael Rotondo moved out of his parents' house in upstate New York. Wouldn't have been a big deal, but Michael is 30 years old, and his parents had to go to court to get him to move out. He finally agreed to leave the nest. But then he tried to get back in to get his Legos. When his father blocked his way, Michael called the police. Officers arrived, the Legos were found and Michael has since moved on to an Airbnb. This is MORNING EDITION.

