World War I Soldier's Chocolate Tin To Be Auctioned

British soldier Richard Bullimore won numerous medals for his service. After the war, he left behind a Christmas care package with nine uneaten chocolate bars. The tin is up for auction in the U.K.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. Some delicious things age well, like a nice bottle of wine. A hundred-year-old chocolate? Probably not. The treat belonged to a British soldier who served in the First World War. Corporal Richard Bullimore won numerous medals for his service but didn't seem to be a fan of chocolate. After the war, he left behind a Christmas care package with nine uneaten bars in it, which can be yours if the price is right. The ancient chocolate is going up for auction in the U.K. It's MORNING EDITION.

