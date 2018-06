Golden State Warriors Take A 2-0 Lead Over Cleveland Cavaliers The Golden State Warriors are two wins away from their second straight NBA championship. They beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 122-103 Sunday night. The Cavs host Game 3 on Wednesday.

