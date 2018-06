Volcano Eruption In Guatemala Kills At Least 33 A volcano in Guatemala erupted, raining ash and lava on surrounding communities and killing at least 33 people. Rescuers are working to reach communities cut off by the flow of lava.

Volcano Eruption In Guatemala Kills At Least 33 World Volcano Eruption In Guatemala Kills At Least 33 Volcano Eruption In Guatemala Kills At Least 33 Audio will be available later today. A volcano in Guatemala erupted, raining ash and lava on surrounding communities and killing at least 33 people. Rescuers are working to reach communities cut off by the flow of lava. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor